Coda trailer: Sian Heder promises an emotional affair

A trailer for Coda has been released by Apple TV Plus. The film, written and directed by Sian Heder, is about a teen girl Ruby (Emilia Jones), who is a CODA (an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults) or the only hearing member of a deaf family running a fishing business.

Ruby discovers in high school that she is a gifted singer. She wants to apply to a renowned music school and build a career in the field, but also feels obligated to her family.

Coda, also starring Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant, appears to be a dramatic, inclusive story with lots of heart. It seems to be another film after Sound of Metal which explores deaf culture with a sensitivity that is rare.

The film premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and went on to sweep the jury awards, including Grand Jury Prize, Dramatic Audience Award, Special Jury Ensemble Cast Award, and Best Director for Cian Heder.

Coda has so far received extremely positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, after 100 reviews, it holds an impressive rating of 95 per cent.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.”

Coda will release on August 13, 2021 on Apple TV Plus.