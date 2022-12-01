Cocaine Bear trailer: A bear does cocaine and goes on a rampage in this ‘wild dark comedy’

The trailer of Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear is out and it looks like the kind of film where you would be amazed at just the premise. In the trailer, we are taken to a town where a large amount of cocaine has been dumped from the sky into the woods and a bear consumes a large quantity of the drug.

Cocaine Bear is inspired by a true story and is said to be a “wild dark comedy.” The film stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr, Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Margo Martindale and Ray Liotta, among others.

Watch the trailer of Cocaine Bear here:

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.”

Cocaine Bear is one of the last films of Ray Liotta who passed away earlier this year. He died during the filming of Dangerous Waters at 67. He is best known for his work in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.