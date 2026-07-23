John Cusack voices support for CJP protesters with ‘favorite fellow cockroach’ post

Hollywood actor John Cusack has voiced his support for the ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak, days after clashes erupted between protesters and Delhi Police during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. The actor, who has previously spoken out on student movements in India, expressed solidarity by sharing an article by author-activist Arundhati Roy on social media.

On Thursday, the Serendipity, High Fidelity star took to X to share Arundhati Roy’s essay titled Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous, which criticised the alleged use of force against students during their march towards Parliament earlier this week.

Sharing the article, Cusack wrote, “Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach.”

Beautiful news from my favorite fellow cockroach ⬇️

Cockroach Democracy: Unarmed and Dangerous – The Wire https://t.co/ZbYFfu0HZI — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 23, 2026

This is not the first time the Hollywood actor has publicly backed student movements in India. In 2019, Cusack had expressed support for students protesting against the amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and criticised the police action against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

What happened during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march?

The protests intensified on Monday after thousands of students and supporters gathered in Delhi following the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ call. The demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other claimed irregularities in the country’s examination system.

Delhi Police said protesters displayed “unruly, aggressive, and violent behaviour” and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings, violating prohibitory orders in place.

However, protesters alleged that police personnel used excessive force, claiming they were lathi-charged indiscriminately. Several videos circulating on social media showed police using batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Demonstrators also alleged that some individuals in civilian clothes, without police identification, assaulted protesters.

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Fresh clashes were reported on Wednesday along Sansad Marg after protesters spilled onto the main road. While police used tear gas shells to control the crowd, some protesters allegedly pelted stones and chased police personnel on the Connaught Place stretch. According to Delhi Police, five personnel, including two ACPs, an inspector, a head constable and a constable, were injured in the violence.

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What are the protests about?

The CJP-led protests have continued for more than a month, with students alleging large-scale irregularities in the education system, particularly the NEET paper leak. The movement has also demanded accountability from the government over the handling of the examination process.

Earlier this month, social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in support of the students.

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Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined the agitation earlier this week, staging a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence along with Congress leaders before being detained by police.

Several celebrities extend support to students

John Cusack joins a growing list of Indian and international personalities who have voiced support for the students’ movement. Among the latest Bollywood voices to extend support are Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt.

In a lengthy Instagram note, Salman called the paper leak “a very serious issue” and wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt.” Praising the students for demanding a better education system, he added, “This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it… This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically.”

Alia, who posted her message on Thursday, said the protests had left her “heartbroken” but also hopeful. “The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope,” she wrote, adding, “Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family’s hope… Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country’s tomorrow.”

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Apart from Salman, Alia, several other film personalities—including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Dulquer Salmaan, Sonakshi Sinha, Imran Khan, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Huma Qureshi, Revathy, Tovino Thomas, Abhay Deol and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap—have also publicly voiced support for the students’ cause in recent days.