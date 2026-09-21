Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies at 27, cause of death yet to be revealed

Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber had been candid about his mental-health and addiction struggles and had used social media to document his recovery journey. (Photo: Cindy Crawford/Instagram)

Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility, according to TMZ, citing reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His cause of death has not been released, and an autopsy is pending.

When contacted for comment on Presley’s death, a representative for Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, and their daughter Kaia Gerber confirmed to TMZ that Presley had died earlier on Sunday. The representative said, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

In January 2019, Presley was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). Later that year, he was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme, along with two days of community service.