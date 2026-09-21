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Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber dies at 27, cause of death yet to be revealed
Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died at 27 while at a rehabilitation facility. The model had previously spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and addiction.
Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at a rehabilitation facility, according to TMZ, citing reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His cause of death has not been released, and an autopsy is pending.
When contacted for comment on Presley’s death, a representative for Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber, and their daughter Kaia Gerber confirmed to TMZ that Presley had died earlier on Sunday. The representative said, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
In January 2019, Presley was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI). Later that year, he was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme, along with two days of community service.
The news has also brought attention to Presley’s years-long struggles with mental health and addiction. Presley had previously spoken openly about his mental health struggles and began sharing videos on Instagram under the title “Mental Health Mondays.”
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In 2025, he also opened up about his treatment journey and efforts to manage his condition in a now-deleted Instagram post. He said he wanted to share his experiences publicly so that others going through similar struggles would feel less alone.
In March 2026, one of his final social media posts reportedly documented his experience with ibogaine treatment as he attempted to address his addiction. He expressed hope that the treatment would help him in his recovery.
His struggles had also affected his family. In a September 2026 Vogue interview, his sister Kaia Gerber spoke about Presley’s decade-long battle with addiction and said she was proud of his decision to be open about what he was going through. She described him as someone who had challenged the family’s traditionally private approach to personal difficulties.
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Presley was the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and the older brother of model and actor Kaia Gerber.
This article discusses themes of emotional distress and psychological struggle for informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional mental health support, diagnosis, or treatment.
If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time, experiencing emotional crisis, or struggling with mental health challenges, please reach out to qualified medical professionals or contact dedicated support services.
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