Cinderella trailer: Camilla Cabello movie promises a magical, feminist ride

Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Cinderella, starring Camilla Cabello in the titular role, will release on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2021 10:31:42 pm
cinderelllaAmazon Prime Video's Cinderella is a modern take on the fairy tale of the same name.

The trailer of Camilla Cabello-starrer Cinderella is out, and it promises to bring a fresh perspective to the age-old fairy tale. Camilla’s Cinderella does sing, go to a grand ball and hopes to become the charming prince’s bride. But she also aspires to run her own business, Dresses by Ella.

While the trailer promises magical stuff, thankfully, it doesn’t answer the pertinent question of career vs love, or whether Cinderella is able to manage both in the end. For that, the audience will have to wait for the film’s release.

This is Camilla Cabello’s first full-length feature role. A reigning singing sensation, it remains to be seen if Camilla will also be able to charm cinegoers too.

Apart from Camilla Cabello, the movie also stars Billy Porter as the genderless fairy godparent, Idina Menzel as the wicked stepmother, Pierce Brosnan as the king, Minnie Driver as the queen, Missy Elliott as the town crier, John Mulaney, James Corden and Romesh Ranganathan as the three mice-turned-footmen.

Cinderella will release on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

