Cinderella teaser: Camila Cabello wants to sell her own brand of dresses in this new take on the fairytale

The first official teaser of Camila Cabello-starrer Cinderella is out, and by the looks of it, the audience are in for an enchanting ride, but of course, with a modern twist to suit the times. The short clip doesn’t give us many details about how the film will shape up, except that it will have multiple stunning singing sequences featuring the new Cinderella.

To make a Cinderella musical with a music superstar is fitting, because at this point in time, Cabello is one of the most prominent young stars working in the music industry today. And not only is she talented, but looks lovely especially while playing a Disney princess. But the movie has a fresh take on the age-old tale, with Cabello’s character dreaming of selling her own brand of dresses one day, ‘Dresses by Ella.’

One of the most interesting things about the short clip was the stylised fairy godmother, played by award-winning artiste Billy Porter, who portrays the role of ‘Fab G’ in the Amazon Prime movie.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.”

Also starring Pierce Brosnan and Idina Menzel, Cinderella will premiere on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.