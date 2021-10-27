scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Cinderella fame Billy Porter to direct teen-comedy Camp for HBO Max

Camp follows 16-year-old Randy Kapplehoff, who loves spending the summer at Camp Outland, a camp for queer teens where he met his best friends.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
October 27, 2021 3:54:13 pm
Billy PorterBilly Porter is making his directorial debut with an untitled queer comedy for Amazon Studios. (Photo: theebillyporter/Instagram)

Emmy winner Billy Porter will direct the feature adaptation of Camp for the streamer HBO Max and Warner Bros. The film, which will also star Porter, is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Lev Rosen.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “It’s where he takes to the stage in the big musical. And it’s where he fell for Hudson Aaronson-Lim – who’s only into straight-acting guys and barely knows not-at-all-straight-acting Randy even exists. Randy reinvents himself over the summer as Del, a buff, masculine and on-the-market camper.

“Even if it means giving up show tunes, nail polish and his unicorn bedsheets, he’s determined to get Hudson to fall for him. But as he and Hudson grow closer, Randy has to ask himself how much he is willing to change for love. And is it really love anyway, if Hudson doesn’t know who he truly is?”

Oscar winner Dan Jinks is attached to produce via his banner The Dan Jinks Company, and Robert O’Hara is rewriting the screenplay by Kit Williamson, based on Rosen’s novel.

“Billy Porter, who I’ve been fortunate to know for more than 20 years, is the perfect director for this story, which is both hilariously funny and also quite moving. I wish a movie like this was around when I was growing up. I’m thrilled we get to make it now,” said Jinks.

Porter, also a Grammy and Tony Award winner, is set to make his directorial debut with an untitled queer comedy for Amazon Studios. He was most recently seen as the Fabulous Godmother in Amazon’s live-action retelling of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello.

