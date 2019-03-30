Cillian Murphy in negotiations to join A Quiet Place sequel

Actor Cillian Murphy is in early talks to join the cast of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place sequel.

The still-untitled film has Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprising their roles from the 2018 hit prequel, which revolved around an isolated family of four that must live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

It’s not yet known what role Murphy will play if his deal goes through, reported Variety.

Cillian Murphy currently stars as gangster Thomas Shelby in BBC crime TV series Peaky Blinders. He is also known for playing Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. He has also appeared in other Nolan films like Inception and Dunkirk.

Paramount announced in August that it had dated the sequel to A Quiet Place for May 15, 2020.

Krasinski is currently working on the script for the sequel with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

The original film was a huge commercial and critical success. It grossed over 340 million dollars on a paltry budget of 17 million dollars.

Its critical reception was near universally positive. It scored a score of 95 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary — and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.”

(With PTI inputs)