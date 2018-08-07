Christopher Robin: Some silly, heartbreaking and adorable Winnie the Pooh quotes

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh spinoff, Christopher Robin releases on August 10. Disney’s Winnie the Pooh spinoff, Christopher Robin releases on August 10.

Christopher Robin, Disney’s live-action spinoff of the Winnie the Pooh franchise, is almost here. The franchise was built out of AA Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh books that many of us read in our childhood and even as adults. One of the best things about those stories – and Disney’s cartoon shorts and animated movies – is that nothing actually bad happens there. Yes, the Pooh Bear might take a tumble every now and then or might go without ‘hunny’ for while, but nothing even remotely approaching grim happens to him or other inhabitants that populate Hundred Acre Wood.

If you have not had any acquaintance with Winnie the Pooh before, or want to refresh your memory, here are a few lines taken from the franchise that encapsulate the magical world. These lines range from inspirational to cute, poignant naive and funny. Read them and ride through the bittersweet road of nostalgia.

“Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.”

Pooh is rather soft in the head, but he has what many brainy people do not have: common sense. And he often speaks with simple yet profound lines.

“It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like “What about lunch?”

Someone has got his priorities straight.

“We’ll be Friends Forever, won’t we, Pooh?” asked Piglet.

“Even longer,” Pooh answered. “I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.” “How do you spell love?” asked Piglet

“You don’t spell it…you feel it.” answered Pooh”

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.” “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” “Don’t underestimate the value of Doing Nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering.”

Pooh, the spirit animal of procrastinators.

“The things that make me different are the things that make me.” “A day without a friend is like a pot without a single drop of honey left inside.” “If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.”

A still from Winnie the Pooh 2011 animated film. A still from Winnie the Pooh 2011 animated film.

“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” “If the person you are talking to does not appear to be listening, be patient. It may simply be that he has a small piece of fluff in this ear.” “Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd