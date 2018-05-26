Christopher Robin trailer: This film will make you long for your childhood

Christopher Robin will release on August 3, 2018. Christopher Robin will release on August 3, 2018.

Disney has released the trailer for Christopher Robin, the live-action adaptation of the much-loved stories by English author A A Milne and Disney’s own franchise. Ewan McGregor leads the cast as the titular Christopher Robin, the boy featured in Milne’s stories. In the film, Christopher grows up and forgets about the talking stuffed animals he had as friends as imaginations of a fanciful child.

The trailer begins with Winnie-the-Pooh wondering what will happen if Christopher Robin forgets him, to which Christopher replies, “Silly old bear. I won’t forget about you, Pooh. I promise.” He does exactly that, however, when he grows up. One day, he encounters Pooh again and remembers all the adventures he had with him and other animal characters like Eeyore, Tigger, Piglet, Owl, Rabbit, and Kanga. Pooh asks Christopher for his help as he has lost all of his friends.

The trailer of the film makes you long for your childhood, when you lived those lovely stories and loved these characters. Marc Forster directs the film from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder. Hayley Atwell (Peggy in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bronte Carmichael, and Mark Gatiss (Mycroft Holmes of BBC’s Sherlock) star in supporting roles.

The synopsis of the film reads, “In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s Christopher Robin, the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.”

