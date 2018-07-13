Christopher Robin: See adorable character posters from the Ewan McGregor film

Disney’s upcoming live-action film Christopher Robin has got a bunch of character posters which seem to be lifted straight from our childhood. The film is based on the little boy from the timeless Winnie-the-Pooh stories written by A A Milne and beautifully illustrated by E H Shepard. In the latest adaptation, Christopher Robin now all grown up has “lost his way” and forgotten his anthropomorphic animal friends – Pooh, Tigger Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit and Kanga.
Anyway, here are the posters.
The full synopsis of the film reads, “In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s Christopher Robin, the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.”
Christopher Robin will release on August 10, 2018.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App