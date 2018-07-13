Christopher Robin: See adorable character posters from the Ewan McGregor film

Christopher Robin will release on August 10, 2018. Christopher Robin will release on August 10, 2018.

Disney’s upcoming live-action film Christopher Robin has got a bunch of character posters which seem to be lifted straight from our childhood. The film is based on the little boy from the timeless Winnie-the-Pooh stories written by A A Milne and beautifully illustrated by E H Shepard. In the latest adaptation, Christopher Robin now all grown up has “lost his way” and forgotten his anthropomorphic animal friends – Pooh, Tigger Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit and Kanga.

Anyway, here are the posters.

Winnie-the-Pooh. Needs no introduction for most people, but for those who were not lucky enough to read these stories, he is the central character of the franchise. This little teddy bear loves "hunny" and is one of the most popular cartoon and children's literature characters.

Tigger may be a tiger, but there is nothing menacing about him. He has a cheerful disposition and is friendly.

Eeyore is the polar opposite of Tigger – gloomy and pessimistic, but a good friend nonetheless.

Kanga, the Kangaroo, with her kid Roo.

Piglet is as the name says a baby pig. He is not just super-cute, he also tries to be brave. Sometimes, it is only the try that counts.

The full synopsis of the film reads, “In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s Christopher Robin, the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.”

Christopher Robin will release on August 10, 2018.

