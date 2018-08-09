Christopher Robin actor Ewan McGregor: I had a bear like Winnie the Pooh

Christopher Robin actor Ewan McGregor apparently has a childhood Winnie the Pooh connection. Christopher Robin actor Ewan McGregor apparently has a childhood Winnie the Pooh connection.

Ewan McGregor, the actor who will be portraying the role of Christopher Robin in Disney’s upcoming live-action spinoff of the same name, apparently has a childhood Winnie the Pooh connection. When asked if he was familiar with the books before he signed up for the movie, McGregor replied, “I remember the books, obviously. They were read to me when I was a little boy and I remember being very fond of them, and I read them to my children as well. I had a bear like Winnie the Pooh. It was a sort of old-fashioned bear with arms and legs that had those funny joints. It wasn’t a Winnie the Pooh bear, but it was very much like him. And when I acted with our Winnie the Pooh, it reminded me of my old bear.”

Written by AA Milne, Winnie the Pooh books were transformed into a franchise by Disney in the mid-20th century. Cashing in on the nostalgia and continuing the trend of recent Disney reinventions of classic stories and movies, this week’s big Hollywood release Christopher Robin features the now-adult Christopher Robin who has lost touch with his childhood and his sense of imagination. He is often buried in work and has no time for his family. It takes Pooh and others to remind him of all the lovely things in the world, things he has forgotten.

Ewan McGregor further explained why he took on the role. “I was quite charmed by the script and loved that they made Christopher Robin a man my age and that Winnie the Pooh comes back to him at a difficult time in his life. I found that really moving. Christopher Robin is the father of a daughter who he’s not very close to, and he recognises that and would like to be closer to her. And certainly, you get the feeling that she would like to be closer with her dad as well, and there’s something about this coming together of a father and his daughter that really appealed to me as a father of girls,” he said.

Christopher Robin releases on August 10 in India.

