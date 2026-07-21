Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey grosses Rs 83.14 cr in India, earns over $263M worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is continuing its dream run at the box office. After a stellar opening weekend, the IMAX epic sustained its momentum on its first Monday, collecting an estimated Rs 8.35 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s total India collections now stand at Rs 69.65 crore net and Rs 83.14 crore gross.

Globally, The Odyssey continues to dominate the box office. According to Deadline, the film is estimated to have earned $17.5 million on Monday, which, if the figures hold, would mark the biggest Monday of 2026 in the U.S. and Canada, surpassing Toy Story 5’s $17.3 million. Among Christopher Nolan’s films, it ranks as his third-biggest Monday after The Dark Knight ($24.4 million) and The Dark Knight Rises($19.3 million), while Oppenheimer had earned $12.67 million on its first Monday. As per Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has so far grossed $123 million domestically and an impressive $263 million worldwide.