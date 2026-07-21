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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey grosses Rs 83.14 cr in India, earns over $263M worldwide
The Odyssey has outperformed Christopher Nolan's last release, Oppenheimer, over its first four days at the Indian box office.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is continuing its dream run at the box office. After a stellar opening weekend, the IMAX epic sustained its momentum on its first Monday, collecting an estimated Rs 8.35 crore net in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s total India collections now stand at Rs 69.65 crore net and Rs 83.14 crore gross.
Globally, The Odyssey continues to dominate the box office. According to Deadline, the film is estimated to have earned $17.5 million on Monday, which, if the figures hold, would mark the biggest Monday of 2026 in the U.S. and Canada, surpassing Toy Story 5’s $17.3 million. Among Christopher Nolan’s films, it ranks as his third-biggest Monday after The Dark Knight ($24.4 million) and The Dark Knight Rises($19.3 million), while Oppenheimer had earned $12.67 million on its first Monday. As per Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has so far grossed $123 million domestically and an impressive $263 million worldwide.
In India, the film’s first Monday collection was driven primarily by its English-language version. Of the Rs 8.35 crore net earned on Day 4, the English version contributed Rs 6.65 crore, followed by Rs 1 crore from the Hindi version, Rs 45 lakh from Telugu and Rs 25 lakh from Tamil. However, the film did witness a significant drop from its Sunday earnings of Rs 21.9 crore net, which was expected after the opening weekend.
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Notably, The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. The English 2D version in India recorded an overall occupancy of 14.81% on Monday. Occupancy began at 9% in the morning shows, rose to 15.89% in the afternoon, remained at 15.89% during the evening shows, and peaked at 18.44% for the night shows. Among key markets, Delhi-NCR recorded the highest number of shows at 524, with an overall occupancy of 9.3%. Bengaluru followed with 437 shows and the strongest occupancy among major cities at 16.3%, while Mumbai registered 399 shows with an occupancy of 10.3%.
The film has also outperformed Christopher Nolan’s previous Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer over the same four-day period. While The Odyssey has collected Rs 69.65 crore net in India after four days, Oppenheimer had earned Rs 55.75 crore net by the same stage of its run. However, The Odyssey still trails several Hollywood tentpole releases in India, including Avatar: The Way of Water (Rs 128.8 crore), Avengers: Endgame (Rs 158.65 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs 108.37 crore).
Backed by overwhelmingly positive word of mouth, strong audience curiosity and a robust start both in India and overseas, The Odyssey appears well-positioned to maintain its momentum in the days ahead.
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