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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey crosses Rs 39.4 cr in India; earns over $257.8M worldwide
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has recorded the biggest opening of his career worldwide. In India, the film crossed Rs 39.4 crore net in just two days.
Christopher Nolan has once again delivered a global box office phenomenon. His latest epic, The Odyssey, has recorded the biggest worldwide opening of his career, grossing an estimated $257.8 million. The film surpassed the opening numbers of Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises, setting a new benchmark for the Oscar-winning filmmaker.
Worldwide collection of The Odyssey
According to the figures shared by The Hollywood Reporter, The Odyssey earned around $125 million in North America, while overseas markets contributed approximately $132.8 million, taking its worldwide total to $257.8 million. Exceptional advance bookings, sold-out IMAX screenings, and overwhelmingly positive audience response played a key role in the film’s spectacular debut.
Indian box office collection of The Odyssey
The film is also enjoying a dream run at the Indian box office. After delivering a record-breaking opening, the epic adventure witnessed an even stronger second day.
According to estimates shared by trade tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 22 crore net in India on Day 2, marking a 26.4% jump from its opening-day earnings of Rs 17.4 crore. The film was screened across 8,791 shows nationwide.
With this, the film’s two-day India net collection has reached Rs 39.4 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 47.03 crore. The impressive performance once again underlines Christopher Nolan’s popularity among Indian audiences.
The Odyssey had already created history by registering the biggest opening day of Christopher Nolan’s career in India, driven by glowing reviews, strong advance bookings, and massive pre-release buzz.
With another healthy jump expected on Sunday, The Odyssey is on course for an excellent opening weekend in India while simultaneously dominating the global box office. The film is already shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of 2026 and one of Christopher Nolan’s most successful theatrical releases to date.
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