Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey crosses Rs 39.4 cr in India; earns over $257.8M worldwide

The Odyssey is on course for an excellent opening weekend in India while simultaneously dominating the global box office.

Christopher Nolan has once again delivered a global box office phenomenon. His latest epic, The Odyssey, has recorded the biggest worldwide opening of his career, grossing an estimated $257.8 million. The film surpassed the opening numbers of Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight Rises, setting a new benchmark for the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Worldwide collection of The Odyssey

According to the figures shared by The Hollywood Reporter, The Odyssey earned around $125 million in North America, while overseas markets contributed approximately $132.8 million, taking its worldwide total to $257.8 million. Exceptional advance bookings, sold-out IMAX screenings, and overwhelmingly positive audience response played a key role in the film’s spectacular debut.

Indian box office collection of The Odyssey

The film is also enjoying a dream run at the Indian box office. After delivering a record-breaking opening, the epic adventure witnessed an even stronger second day.