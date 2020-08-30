Christopher Nolan was ‘thrilled’ with Robert Pattinson’s casting as Batman

Robert Pattinson stars in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. (Photo: AP)

Christopher Nolan has revealed that he was thrilled when he first learned that Robert Pattinson will play Batman. Pattinson’s casting was confirmed while he was filming Nolan’s Tenet. The Singapore’s CNA asked for Nolan’s reaction and whether Pattinson asked for any advice.

Nolan said, “He certainly did not ask me for any advice. We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through. But I was thrilled that he was cast. I think that he’ll do an amazing job and I’m really excited to see what he does with that character.”

Nolan took on the Batman mythos for Warner Bros with The Dark Knight trilogy starring Christian Bale in the lead role. The trilogy is considered as one of the best ever made, and the second movie, The Dark Knight, is believed to be the best movie in the superhero genre.

Meanwhile, Tenet has been released in 70 countries and has inspired largely positive critical reception. It has scored 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

The film, an espionage thriller, has John David Washington leading the cast as the agent working with a covert organisation looking to prevent the Armageddon. The film employs a concept called inversion which plays with time and yet is explicitly not time-travel.

Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine also star.

