Christopher Nolan urges for protection of US theatres and their workers amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has asked the United States government to protect the country’s theatres and the people who work there. Nearly all the movie releases by major studios have been delayed indefinitely or are being relegated to streaming services.

Thus, the theatres across the US have totally been shut down.

Nolan, writing in an op-ed in The Washington Post, pointed out that the movie business is not just about the glamour and the stars as people think. “But the movie business is about everybody: the people working the concession stands, running the equipment, taking tickets, booking movies, selling advertising and cleaning bathrooms in local theaters.” Nolan said.

“Regular people, many paid hourly wages rather than a salary, earn a living running the most affordable and democratic of our community gathering places,” he added.

Nolan has always stood up for the theatrical experience and has preferred to shoot on traditional film instead of digital. He is also one of the few filmmakers who does not approve of the quality of streaming services.

The Dark Knight director further said, “In uncertain times, there is no more comforting thought than that we’re all in this together, something the moviegoing experience has been reinforcing for generations. In addition to the help theater employees need from the government, the theatrical exhibition community needs strategic and forward-thinking partnership from the studios. The past few weeks have been a reminder, if we needed one, that there are parts of life that are far more important than going to the movies. But, when you consider what theaters provide, maybe not so many as you might think.”

