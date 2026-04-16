Christopher Nolan unveils The Odyssey footage at CinemaCon: ‘It was a nightmare to film’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan unveiled new footage from one of the most anticipated films of the year, The Odyssey, at CinemaCon, offering a glimpse into his ambitious adaptation of Homer’s timeless epic.

The director received a standing ovation as he took the stage, playfully noting he was relieved not to be following Steven Spielberg during Universal’s presentation. But Nolan quickly shifted focus to the scale and significance of his latest project.

“Why ‘The Odyssey?’ ‘The Odyssey’ is a story that has fascinated generation after generation for 3,000 years. It’s not a story. It’s the story,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.