Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland land in Mumbai for The Odyssey’s India premiere. Watch

Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland have arrived in Mumbai ahead of The Odyssey‘s India premiere, marking a first in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s career. The film is set to become the first Christopher Nolan title to receive an official premiere in India, with Matt Damon also expected to join the promotional events.

Videos and photos of the stars arriving in Mumbai have surfaced online. Tom Holland was first spotted at Mumbai airport before checking into the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, while Christopher Nolan arrived separately with his wife and longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas.

Tom Holland, best known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel films, landed in Mumbai on Friday as part of The Odyssey’s global promotional tour.

The actor was first spotted at Mumbai airport before making his way to the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Upon arriving, Holland briefly turned around, smiled and waved at the photographers waiting outside before heading inside, delighting fans gathered at the venue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Christopher Nolan also checked into the hotel shortly afterwards alongside Emma Thomas. Reports suggest Matt Damon, who plays the Greek hero Odysseus, is expected to join the team in Mumbai soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

First Christopher Nolan film to premiere in India

Universal Pictures International has included Mumbai as one of the official stops on The Odyssey’s global premiere tour, placing the city alongside London, Paris and New York.

The India premiere is spread over two days, July 10 and July 11. On July 10, the film will be screened for a select section of the Indian media, while July 11 will see a special screening attended by celebrities from the Indian film industry. Nolan is also scheduled to interact with the Indian media and answer questions ahead of Saturday’s screening.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: What is The Odyssey? Christopher Nolan’s epic is a 10-year-long Main Vaapas Aaunga

Nolan’s third official visit to India

This is Christopher Nolan’s third official visit to India. The filmmaker was last in the country in 2019 while shooting Tenet. During that visit, he was accompanied by actors John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, who also features in The Odyssey, and spent around ten days filming key sequences in India.

Before that, Nolan travelled to India in 2011 to shoot portions of The Dark Knight Rises at the historic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

Shot entirely using IMAX cameras

The Odyssey has already generated enormous excitement for its scale and technical ambition. Filmed across multiple countries, it is the first feature film ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras, made possible through newly developed IMAX technology.

Story continues below this ad

The anticipation is also reflected in advance ticket sales. IMAX bookings opened nearly a month before release, with premium tickets in cities including Mumbai and Delhi, some priced at Rs 3,300selling out across several theatres well ahead of opening day.

Nolan on the excitement surrounding The Odyssey

Speaking to the Associated Press about the anticipation surrounding the film, Nolan admitted the excitement is both thrilling and daunting.

“The audience tells you what it is. And that means that for us, this is an exciting moment, but a very frightening moment, because it’s real. There’s nothing to hide behind. We made this film for a theatrical audience, and it goes out in the world as that. And we’ll see what the world makes of it.”

What is The Odyssey about?

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer’s timeless Greek epic. The film follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he embarks on his perilous journey home to Ithaca after emerging victorious in the Trojan War.

Story continues below this ad

His voyage, which stretches nearly 10 years, is filled with gods, monsters, mythical creatures and relentless challenges that test his courage, endurance and intelligence. Back home, his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) struggles to protect their kingdom while their son Telemachus (Tom Holland) grows up waiting for his father’s return.

The ensemble cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Samantha Morton. Produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas under their banner Syncopy, The Odyssey is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.