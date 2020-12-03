Christopher Nolan to Indian fans: Means so much to me that you are going to see Tenet in theatres

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is releasing in India on December 4. (Photo: Express Archives)

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is all set to release in India on December 4. In a video message released on Thursday, Nolan expressed his joy that fans in India would finally see Tenet in theatres. He also spoke about shooting the film in India and working with veteran Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia.

In the video message, Nolan greeted cinema fans in India and said, “I am thrilled that you are going to get the opportunity to experience Tenet on the big screen. We shot the film on large format IMAX film in some of the most spectacular places in the world including Mumbai, where we were able to shoot what I consider to be some of the most exciting scenes in the film, some of which were with the great Dimple Kapadia.”

He added, “We had an amazing time shooting in India. It means so much to me that you are all finally going to be able to see Tenet on the big screen. I hope you enjoy it.”

Tenet is the first big Hollywood film to release in theatres amid the pandemic.

Earlier Dimple Kapadia spoke about Tenet and told PTI, “My only desire for the film is that people should actually enjoy it in theatres. I know these are trying times, but this film is made for the big screen. It is absolutely fantastic and unbelievable. You have to see it to believe it. At the same time, people should take complete care.”

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

