Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer: Robert Pattinson eyes Matt Damon’s throne, woos Anne Hathaway

The Odyssey trailer: Christopher Nolan unveiled a new trailer of his upcoming adventure epic, The Odyssey, on the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The new footage, more detailed and verbose than the first one unveiled last December, also gives more weightage to supporting characters like Robert Pattinson’s chief antagonist Antinous and Charlize Theron’s Calypso, besides the primary leads — Matt Damon as king Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, and Tom Holland as their son Telemachus.

What’s in the new trailer?

The trailer begins with Calypso asking Odysseus, who’s stranded far away from home, what he remembers. Besides his family, the king recalls winning a war. Odysseus has the inkling that his family is in trouble back home, with his throne lying empty, so he takes on a long, arduous journey to get back. “You’re a man who needs to control his fate,” Calypso gives him a pep talk, yet laced with caution, “But you cannot control this.” “No one can stand between me and home. Not even the Gods,” he says, as he embarks on a voyage across land and water. But the last shot suggests he may have spoken too soon.