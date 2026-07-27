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Nolan’s The Odyssey leaked online as it earns $600 mn globally, Universal issues statement
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been leaked online as it crossed $600 million globally. Later on, Universal Pictures issued a statement.
It has only been around two weeks since the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and it has already been leaked online. As the film crosses $600 million globally, the pirated versions have started doing rounds on social media. The action-fantasy drama’s production company Universal Pictures issued a strong statement, affirming action against the leak.
On Saturday, an HD version of the hit film surfaced on X, leading to millions of views and reposts, before it was deleted and the user’s handle was suspended. It was taken down two hours after it had garnered around 50,000 views. “Someone upload ‘The Odyssey’ full movie on X. Can you believe it?” a person wrote, after resharing the pirated version. “It has been leaked? shocking,” another user mentioned. “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” the message read on the post.
Amid the ongoing leak concern, Universal Pictures shared a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, warning hackers about the break. “We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights,” the statement read.
ALSO READ | The Odyssey review: A flawed hero’s homecoming meets Christopher Nolan’s boundless ambition
The Odyssey box office collection
Despite the pirated versions of The Odyssey doing rounds on the internet, the film has been performing significantly well at the box office. In its second weekend, it surpassed the $600 million mark, collecting $639.6 million worldwide, comprising$353.2 million at the international box office and $284.4 million domestically.
The Odyssey has already outshone the international numbers of the hit sci-fi thriller Project Hail Mary ($340 million) and is now one of the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2026. In its second weekend, Universal Pictures said that the film earned $87 million, which is more than what Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer earned in its opening weekend, back in 2023. It will be interesting to see how the film performs after Marvel’s highly-awaited Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases at the theatres.
In India, the movie minted Rs 11.45 crore on Sunday, taking its total to 119.65 crore. The Odyssey had opened to Rs 17.4 crore on the first day. It is facing stiff competition from politician-actor Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan.
The Odyssey features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem. The film also stars Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and other actors including, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita N’yongo, Samantha Morton, and Zendaya in important roles.
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