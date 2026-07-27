Nolan’s The Odyssey leaked online as it earns $600 mn globally, Universal issues statement

It has only been around two weeks since the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and it has already been leaked online. As the film crosses $600 million globally, the pirated versions have started doing rounds on social media. The action-fantasy drama’s production company Universal Pictures issued a strong statement, affirming action against the leak.

On Saturday, an HD version of the hit film surfaced on X, leading to millions of views and reposts, before it was deleted and the user’s handle was suspended. It was taken down two hours after it had garnered around 50,000 views. “Someone upload ‘The Odyssey’ full movie on X. Can you believe it?” a person wrote, after resharing the pirated version. “It has been leaked? shocking,” another user mentioned. “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” the message read on the post.