Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to release in India on December 4

Christopher Nolan’s science-fiction thriller Tenet is finally going to be released in India. It will hit theatres in the country on December 4.

In many markets, the film was released earlier this year in August and September, and Indian cinemas were not open then.

The film, starring John David Washington, Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine, involves a concept called inversion, which is said to be a sort of communication with the future.

Washington’s lead character, called just The Protagonist, is tasked with saving the world from World War III, and it is not Armageddon the world is facing, we are told, but something worse.

Dimple Kapadia made the announcement through the official Twitter handle of Warner Bros India. She teased that the film has some spectacular action sequences and twists that are best enjoyed on the big screen.

Tenet scored mostly positive reviews, earning 71 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

Despite all the hype surrounding the film’s release, it has only collected a little over 350 million dollars, falling way short of expectations.

