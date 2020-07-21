Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to not have August release

Tenet was scheduled to release on August 12. Tenet was scheduled to release on August 12.

The release of Christopher Nolan’s espionage thriller Tenet has been postponed again. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 17 and then was pushed to July 31. Later, Warner Bros. announced the film will finally reach theaters on August 12. And, now it has been delayed indefinitely due to the uncertainty around reopening of theaters, which were closed after the outbreak of coronavirus in mid-March.

Promising they will share a new release date for the much-awaited film soon, Warner Bros. said in a statement, “We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for ‘Tenet,’ Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature. Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia. The makers have described the film as “an action epic which is about the world of international espionage.”

Christopher Nolan had earlier outlined the plot of Tenet in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said, “This film is not a time-travel film. It deals with time and the different ways in which time can function. Not to get into a physics lesson, but inversion is this idea of material that has had its entropy inverted, so it’s running backwards through time, relative to us.”

