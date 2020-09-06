Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to cross 100 million dollars internationally

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has received mostly positive reviews. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, espionage thriller Tenet, is well on its way to garner 100 million dollars internationally (outside North America) according to Variety. This, despite fewer theatres being opened, low attendance and social distancing.

However, Tenet is made on 200 million dollars at least and will need to make several times that figure to recover the money. While Nolan is known for his blockbusters that have earned over one billion dollars in a couple of cases, this time it is going to be a challenge.

The film involves a concept called inversion, which both Nolan and actors have made clear is not time-travel. In fact, it is a sort of communication with the future. John David Washington’s lead character, called just The Protagonist, is tasked with saving the world from World War III, and it is not Armageddon the world is facing, the promos say, but something worse.

Tenet also stars Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine.

Tenet is running in several countries currently. It has scored 74 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

