Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is dominating ticket sales at UK box office

Tenet stars John David Washington in the lead role. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic espionage thriller is already raking in some big money in the United Kingdom, according to Variety. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is dominating ticket sales in UK

For Vue Cinemas, the John David Washington-led movie accounted for 60 per cent of ticket sales.

Kenneth Branagh, who plays the bad guy in Tenet, recently revealed the huge scale of the movie which reportedly cost 200 million dollars just to make. While speaking with Irish Times, Branagh said, “The sense of scale here, even on the page, is something else. It plays as a bang-up entertainment but there’s a tonne more to it. Even with Dunkirk, and the scale of that, I was aware of my character’s relatively contained storyline.”

He added, “This the fabric of the script weaves in so many characters across so many countries and layers of plot and meaning. The conceit is really bold. It’s one of those things that’s almost unique to Chris Nolan. It’s a massive, action-packed blockbuster that reads as a really personal movie with intellectual dazzle.”



Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Dimple Kapadia also star in Tenet.

Tenet is scheduled to be released on September 3, 2020 in the US. In the UK, it will hit theaters on August 26, 2020.

