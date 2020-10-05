Christopher Nolan’s Tenet crosses 300 million dollars worldwide

Christopher Nolan's Tenet will need to collect several times that figure just to break even. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan’s latest, Tenet, has crossed the 300 million dollar mark worldwide, according to Variety. That might sound great on paper, but in reality, the star-studded espionage thriller is struggling.

It is made on a budget of around 200 million dollars (excluding marketing and promotion costs) and will need to collect several times that figure just to break even.

Additionally, Tenet has not earned even 50 million dollars in its domestic (North American) market.

The film involves a concept called inversion, which both Christopher Nolan and the actors have made clear is not time-travel. In fact, it is a sort of communication with the future.

John David Washington’s lead character called The Protagonist is tasked with saving the world from World War III, and it is not Armageddon the world is facing, the promos say, but something worse.

Tenet also stars Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michael Caine.

Tenet scored mostly positive reviews, earning 71 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production.”

