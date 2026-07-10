Christopher Nolan says India first to watch The Odyssey; Holland, Damon thank audiences

Christopher Nolan arrived in Mumbai on Friday ahead of the India premiere of The Odyssey, making the country one of the key stops on the film’s international promotional tour. The Oscar-winning filmmaker was accompanied by his wife and longtime producing partner Emma Thomas, along with actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon.

On Friday evening, the quartet attended a special screening of The Odyssey at the IMAX theatre in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The event marked the film’s first public screening anywhere in the world. After the screening, Christopher Nolan addressed the audience and reflected on launching one of his films in India for the first time. “This is not the first time I’ve been to Mumbai, but it is the first time I’ve had the chance to launch a film here. So, you are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film.”

He then lightened the mood by asking the audience, “By the way, did you like the film? So, just a quick question, who was better, Matt or Tom?” As the crowd cheered for both actors, Nolan smiled and said, “They’re both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It’s always a thrill to be in India. I’ve had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jaipur, once in Mumbai. Every time I come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I’ve wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So, it’s such a thrill to be here in this fantastic complex.”

Matt Damon also thanked the audience for their response, saying the Mumbai screening was the first time The Odyssey had been shown to a public audience. “This is really just wonderful. You’re the first, we’ve had a premiere already, but that’s like our family and friends. So, this is the first real audience we’ve been in front of that’s seen the film. It means the world to us that you liked it. We worked very, very hard on it. It was the result of thousands and thousands of people really pushing themselves, and each other, to make this happen, so that you could see it this way, filmed entirely in IMAX. We’re just so happy that you like it, and we’re so happy to be here.”

Tom Holland also thanked Indian audiences for their warmth and enthusiasm. “I would just like to say thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, with so much happiness, excitement, grace and love. I think no one brings energy to a movie theatre like you do here in India. So, thank you for supporting us. Thank you for enjoying Chris’ amazing work, and I cannot wait to be back.”

Premiere in Mumbai

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon’s arrival in Mumbai quickly became one of the day’s biggest talking points online, with videos and photographs of the trio making the rounds across social media. Holland was first spotted at Mumbai airport before checking into the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel, while Nolan arrived separately with Emma Thomas. As he entered the hotel, Holland briefly turned around, smiled and waved at photographers waiting outside, acknowledging fans assembled at the venue.

To those unaware, Mumbai is hosting two exclusive screenings of The Odyssey. A select section of the media attended the first screening on Friday, while Saturday’s event has been reserved for members of the Indian film industry and celebrities. Before the industry screening at The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, Nolan is also expected to interact with the Indian media. With Mumbai joining London, Paris and New York on the film’s global premiere itinerary, Universal Pictures International has made the city one of the official stops on The Odyssey’s worldwide promotional tour.

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CBFC clears the film without cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted The Odyssey an ‘A’ certificate on July 9 without recommending a single cut or modification, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama. No scenes or dialogues have been altered, meaning Indian audiences will watch the same version released internationally, unless the studio has made any voluntary changes for the local release. According to the CBFC certificate, the film has a runtime of 172.33 minutes, making it 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds long.

Ticket prices soar across India

Advance bookings for The Odyssey have reflected the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the film. In Delhi-NCR, IMAX screenings begin as early as 6.30 am, with the highest-priced ticket reaching Rs 2,500. Mumbai has recorded the country’s most expensive ticket so far at Rs 3,100, while Bengaluru’s premium IMAX ticket is priced at Rs 1,850. Chennai, meanwhile, remains comparatively affordable, with its highest-priced IMAX ticket costing Rs 508.

Christopher Nolan’s third visit to India

This marks Christopher Nolan’s third official visit to India. His previous trip came in 2019 during the filming of Tenet, when he spent around ten days in the country shooting key sequences alongside actors John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, who also appears in The Odyssey. Before that, Nolan travelled to Jodhpur in 2011 to film portions of The Dark Knight Rises at the historic Mehrangarh Fort.

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Shot entirely with IMAX cameras

The Odyssey has generated significant buzz for both its scale and filmmaking ambition. Shot across several countries, it is the first feature film to be photographed entirely using IMAX cameras, made possible through newly developed IMAX technology.

‘Massive amount of pressure’

Speaking to the Associated Press a few months ago, Christopher Nolan admitted that adapting Homer’s epic carried enormous expectations. “There’s a massive amount of pressure, Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility.”

Reflecting on his experience directing The Dark Knight trilogy, he added: “What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible.”

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About The Odyssey

Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey chronicles Odysseus’ arduous ten-year journey back to Ithaca following the Trojan War. The film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon, alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie and several others. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 17.