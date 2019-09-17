Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson and Dimple Kapadia shoot for Tenet in Mumbai

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Robert Pattinson are currently shooting their upcoming film Tenet in Mumbai. The movie also features Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia, John David Washington and Michael Caine in pivotal roles. On Tuesday, Nolan, Kapadia and Washington were spotted in Colaba shooting the film.

Advertising

While Nolan is seen in motion in the images, Kapadia can be seen getting ready for a shot. Some fan pages had also shared Robert Pattinson’s pictures from the set around Gateway of India.

The stars are, reportedly, on a ten-day shoot schedule for the upcoming espionage thriller.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is being described as “an action epic which is about the world of international espionage.” No further details have been released about the movie as yet, except that it is going to be an ‘event feature.’

Also featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Kenneth Branagh and Himesh Patel, Tenet is slated for a July 17, 2020 release.