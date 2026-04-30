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Christopher Nolan reveals why Odyssey had to be shorter than Oppenheimer: ‘Massive pressure’
Christopher Nolan has said he is feeling immense pressure as The Odyssey approaches its release, noting that the film carries the expectations of audiences worldwide who look to epic cinema with great anticipation.
This summer, all eyes will be on Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey, an epic fantasy actioner that sees the director taking on Homer’s ancient Greek classic in his signature style. Recently, Nolan unveiled new footage from the film at CinemaCon, which reportedly received a standing ovation. The reaction has only heightened anticipation among fans eager to see what he has crafted with this adaptation. However, Nolan has also acknowledged the significant pressure surrounding the project, given its imminent release.
‘Massive amount of pressure’
Speaking to the Associated Press, he said, “There’s a massive amount of pressure, Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility.” Reflecting on his earlier work, particularly his acclaimed Batman trilogy, he added, “What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible”
Shorter than Oppenheimer
Interestingly, Nolan’s continued commitment to shooting on celluloid has shaped the production in a notable way. The Odyssey becomes the first Hollywood feature to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras. However, this technical ambition also influenced the film’s runtime. Due to IMAX projection limitations, the film had to be shorter than his Oscar-winning biographical drama Oppenheimer. As he explained, “It’s an epic film, as the subject matter demands, But it is shorter.”
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The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and others. Nolan himself joked about the scale of talent involved during CinemaCon, saying, “It’ll be quicker for me to tell you who isn’t in the movie… I would have brought them all here, but the massive weight of extraordinary talent would have collapsed the stage.”
The Odyssey is Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem of the same name, which follows Odysseus’ perilous ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The official trailer was released in December last year. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 17.
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