Christopher Nolan reveals why Odyssey had to be shorter than Oppenheimer: ‘Massive pressure’

This summer, all eyes will be on Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated The Odyssey, an epic fantasy actioner that sees the director taking on Homer’s ancient Greek classic in his signature style. Recently, Nolan unveiled new footage from the film at CinemaCon, which reportedly received a standing ovation. The reaction has only heightened anticipation among fans eager to see what he has crafted with this adaptation. However, Nolan has also acknowledged the significant pressure surrounding the project, given its imminent release.

‘Massive amount of pressure’

Speaking to the Associated Press, he said, “There’s a massive amount of pressure, Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility.” Reflecting on his earlier work, particularly his acclaimed Batman trilogy, he added, “What I learned from that experience is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it. I really tried to make the best film possible”