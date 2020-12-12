Christopher Nolan reveals he is a fan of Fast and Furious movies

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is currently running in theatres. (Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

Christopher Nolan has revealed that like millions around the world, he, too, loves the Fast and Furious movies. The action-thriller series of movies has been around since 2001, and has spawned eight films (with two more to go) and a spinoff.

Nolan, whose action-thriller Tenet is currently running in theatres, likes the original movie the most. However, he has a “soft spot” for Justin Lin’s Tokyo Drift, the third iteration in the franchise that was released in 2006.

Christopher Nolan said while speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “I’m sort of an original recipe [guy], I mean the Rob Cohen original… But I’ve got a very soft spot for Tokyo Drift, actually. And then the skill as Justin Lin’s iterations, as they got crazier and bigger and crazier and bigger, they became something else, but something else kind of fun.”

He added, “The fun thing about those movies is even as they’ve gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, as sequels have to do, everyone always complains that sequels get bigger but we’re the people making sequels get bigger, we do want them bigger, you don’t want them smaller, it’s the Alien 3 lesson that [director David] Fincher learned. You can do it but it’s not going to make anybody happy, even though personally I love that film, a lot more than he does in fact.”

It is no secret that Christopher Nolan is a fan of the theatrical experience, so it is no wonder that he likes Fast and Furious movies with their extensive stunt work and practical effects. It was because of Nolan that Warner Bros held off releasing Tenet on HBO Max. Instead, the film released in whatever theatres were open in August and September in the US, China and other countries. In India, Tenet released on December 4.

Meanwhile, the ninth Fast and Furious movie, F9, is slated to be released on May 28, 2021. The movie stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

