Christopher Nolan reveals he crashed a real plane for Tenet

Christopher Nolan said that it was exciting for him to shoot the plane scene (Photo: AP Images). Christopher Nolan said that it was exciting for him to shoot the plane scene (Photo: AP Images).

Christopher Nolan is known for going the extra miles for his films. In a recent interview with Total Film, the director revealed an interesting tidbit about a particular plane crash sequence in the upcoming movie Tenet.

Referencing the sequence in the trailer where we see the characters of John David Washington and Robert Pattinson talking about an imminent plane crash, Nolan said that after weighing all the pros and cons, they decided to blow up an actual plane for the shoot.

“I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest…It became apparent that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route,” Christopher Nolan told Total Film.

“It’s a strange thing to talk about – a kind of impulse buying, I suppose. But we kind of did, and it worked very well, with Scott Fisher, our special-effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to pull off this big sequence in camera,” the director added.

Tenet actor Robert Pattinson said that the whole thing was “bold to the point of ridiculousness.”

The film will hit a theater near you soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd