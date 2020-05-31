Christopher Nolan on Tenet’s release: It will be ready when theaters reopen

Christopher Nolan has written and directed Tenet. (Express photo: Karma Sonam Bhutia) Christopher Nolan has written and directed Tenet. (Express photo: Karma Sonam Bhutia)

Christopher Nolan has broken his silence about the release of his upcoming film, Tenet, an espionage thriller. The film is still scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020. But few believe the film will see the light of day on that date since the coronavirus pandemic is showing no sign of going away anytime soon. Theaters around the world are closed to ensure social distancing.

The movie will be pushed almost certainly. It is only a matter of time.

Nolan told Total Film, “We’re finishing the film, and the film will be ready for when theaters reopen. I think, at this stage, that is all there is to say about it, really.”

John David Washington is Tenet’s leading man. Other names are Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine (a Nolan mainstay), Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia.

Tenet trailer: Christopher Nolan's film 'reverses the flow of time'

Nolan has also penned Tenet’s screenplay. Ludwig Göransson is composing the music. Hans Zimmer, Nolan’s longtime collaborator, was unavailable since his talents were required for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Hoyte van Hoytema, who has worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk before, has handled the camera. Jennifer Lame, whose recent credits include Marriage Story and Midsommar, is editing Tenet.

