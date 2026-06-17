Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland to visit India for The Odyssey global premiere

Christopher Nolan’s action fantasy epic The Odyssey is all set to hit theatres on July 17. Ahead of its worldwide release on July 17, Universal Pictures International will host the India premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai as part of the film’s global premiere tour. While the date of the premiere is yet to be decided, the makers and key members of the cast will fly down to Mumbai for the premiere to be held at PVR Icon: IMAX at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel.

Who’s attending The Odyssey premiere in India?

Nolan, along with producer Emma Thomas, will attend the India premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai as part of the film’s global premiere tour. This isn’t their first time visiting India, as they participated in the “Reframing the Future of Film” campaign in Mumbai back in 2018, which focused on preserving celluloid film, a mission Nolan still swears by even today. During that visit, Nolan met giants of Indian cinema, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Shah Rukh Khan to discuss the preservation of celluloid.