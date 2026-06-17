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Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland to visit India for The Odyssey global premiere
Christopher Nolan has chosen Mumbai as one of the four stops on his global tour for The Odyssey, alongside London, Paris, and New York, ahead of the film's worldwide release on July 17.
Christopher Nolan’s action fantasy epic The Odyssey is all set to hit theatres on July 17. Ahead of its worldwide release on July 17, Universal Pictures International will host the India premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai as part of the film’s global premiere tour. While the date of the premiere is yet to be decided, the makers and key members of the cast will fly down to Mumbai for the premiere to be held at PVR Icon: IMAX at Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel.
Who’s attending The Odyssey premiere in India?
Nolan, along with producer Emma Thomas, will attend the India premiere of The Odyssey in Mumbai as part of the film’s global premiere tour. This isn’t their first time visiting India, as they participated in the “Reframing the Future of Film” campaign in Mumbai back in 2018, which focused on preserving celluloid film, a mission Nolan still swears by even today. During that visit, Nolan met giants of Indian cinema, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Shah Rukh Khan to discuss the preservation of celluloid.
While that was the filmmaker’s most publicised visit so far, he’s also shot for a couple of his films in India. He filmed parts of his 2012 hit superhero film The Dark Knight Rises with Christian Bale at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Nolan also visited Mumbai in 2019 to shoot key portions of his 2020 sci-fi action thriller Tenet, which starred Indian actors like Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith.
Along with Nolan and Thomas, the male lead actors of The Odyssey will also join them for the India premiere in Mumbai. Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus in the film, first famously visited India back in 2004, when he filmed parts of Paul Greengrass’ hit action thriller The Bourne Supremacy in Goa. He’s also visited India a couple of times after that as part of humanitarian work under his organisation Water.org.
Damon’s onscreen son Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus in The Odyssey, will also return to Mumbai for the film’s premiere. The last time he visited India was as part of the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in early 2023. He walked the red carpet at the event, which was also attended by his partner and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya.
More about The Odyssey
The Odyssey will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to premiere in India. Mumbai has been designated as an official stop on The Odyssey‘s global premiere tour, placing Mumbai alongside London, Paris, and New York. Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.
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The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is produced by Thomas and Nolan’s company, Syncopy. Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey tells Homer’s foundational saga of Odysseus’s decade-long voyage home after the fall of Troy. Advance Tickets for The Odyssey in IMAX are already on sale in cinemas across India.
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