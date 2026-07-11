Christopher Nolan calls Indian audiences ‘among world’s most enthusiastic’

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon at the India premiere of The Odyssey.

FILMMAKER CHRISTOPHER Nolan on Friday described Indian moviegoers as “among the most enthusiastic, knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world” as he launched his latest film, The Odyssey, in Mumbai ahead of its global release on July 17.

This is the first time Nolan, who adapted Homer’s The Odyssey as a visually stunning IMAX movie, is launching his latest film in India.

Addressing the audience at the end of a special screening at PVR INOX, Lower Parel, the director said it was “a long-cherished wish” to premiere a project in India. “For many years, I wanted to come here and launch one of my films and experience it with Indian audiences, who are among the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable audiences in the world,” he said.