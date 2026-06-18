Christopher Nolan brings The Odyssey to Mumbai on July 10, 11

Modern master Christopher Nolan is visiting Mumbai to attend the premiere of The Odyssey — his first-ever premiere event in India — and related promotional activities to be held on July 10 and 11. For the Indian premiere, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will be accompanied by the film’s stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Oscar-winning producer Emma Thomas. The premiere shows of the fantasy action film, to be held on both July 10 and 11, will take place at Mumbai’s PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium.

Mumbai has been designated an official stop on The Odyssey’s global premiere tour, by the filmmakers and Universal Pictures International, alongside London, Paris and New York. The highly-anticipated film, written and directed by Nolan, arrives in theaters worldwide July 17.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s India visit as part of The Odyssey’s global premiere tour might come as a pleasant surprise but his strong fanbase in the country does not.

Elaborating on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming visit, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX Limited, says: “Christopher Nolan is one of the rare filmmakers whose work consistently generates extraordinary anticipation among Indian audiences. Over the years, he has built a deeply engaged fanbase that views each of his films as a theatrical event, driven by his distinctive storytelling and commitment to creating experiences designed for the big screen.”

The sale of advance tickets for The Odyssey in IMAX format opened in cinemas across India on June 8. According to PVR INOX sources, over 45 per cent of available tickets have already been sold, “reflecting strong audience demand and anticipation for the film.”

Also Read – The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan recalls the toughest part of shooting in real locations

The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The film is produced by Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas for their company, Syncopy.

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Commenting on The Odyssey generating an incredible buzz among Indian cinephiles ahead of its release, Bjli shares, “The response to The Odyssey has been exceptionally encouraging, particularly across IMAX and premium formats, reflecting both the excitement surrounding Nolan’s latest film and the growing demand for immersive cinema experiences in India. Nolan’s visit further highlights the significance of the Indian market for global releases and underscores the passion that audiences here have for world-class theatrical storytelling.”

The film is a cinematic adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic ‘The Odyssey’ by Christopher Nolan whose spectacular filmography includes The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Tenet (2020) and Oppenheimer (2023). The Odyssey features Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his decade-long perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway. The cast includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

Nolan’s Indian fandom has grown steadily over the last two decades, with the filmmaker continuing to wow audiences with grand scale, cinematic spectacle and bold vision. When Oppenheimer, Nolan’s last feature, released nearly three years ago, India emerged as its second-largest international market during the opening weekend. The film grossed Rs 157.50 crore (source: sacnilk.com) and became one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India. Re-release of his movies, such as Interstellar, too attracted a large number of movie-goers.