Christopher Nolan brings The Odyssey to Mumbai on July 10, 11

Modern master Christopher Nolan is visiting Mumbai to attend the premiere of The Odyssey — his first-ever premiere event in India — and related promotional activities to be held on July 10 and 11. For the Indian premiere, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will be accompanied by the film’s stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Oscar-winning producer Emma Thomas. The premiere shows of the fantasy action film, to be held on both July 10 and 11, will take place at Mumbai’s PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium.
Mumbai has been designated an official stop on The Odyssey’s global premiere tour, by the filmmakers and Universal Pictures International, alongside London, Paris and New York. The highly-anticipated film, written and directed by Nolan, arrives in theaters worldwide July 17.
The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s India visit as part of The Odyssey’s global premiere tour might come as a pleasant surprise but his strong fanbase in the country does not.
Elaborating on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming visit, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX Limited, says: “Christopher Nolan is one of the rare filmmakers whose work consistently generates extraordinary anticipation among Indian audiences. Over the years, he has built a deeply engaged fanbase that views each of his films as a theatrical event, driven by his distinctive storytelling and commitment to creating experiences designed for the big screen.”
The sale of advance tickets for The Odyssey in IMAX format opened in cinemas across India on June 8. According to PVR INOX sources, over 45 per cent of available tickets have already been sold, “reflecting strong audience demand and anticipation for the film.”
The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The film is produced by Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas for their company, Syncopy.
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Commenting on The Odyssey generating an incredible buzz among Indian cinephiles ahead of its release, Bjli shares, “The response to The Odyssey has been exceptionally encouraging, particularly across IMAX and premium formats, reflecting both the excitement surrounding Nolan’s latest film and the growing demand for immersive cinema experiences in India. Nolan’s visit further highlights the significance of the Indian market for global releases and underscores the passion that audiences here have for world-class theatrical storytelling.”
The film is a cinematic adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic ‘The Odyssey’ by Christopher Nolan whose spectacular filmography includes The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Tenet (2020) and Oppenheimer (2023). The Odyssey features Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and chronicles his decade-long perilous journey home after the Trojan War as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway. The cast includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.
Nolan’s Indian fandom has grown steadily over the last two decades, with the filmmaker continuing to wow audiences with grand scale, cinematic spectacle and bold vision. When Oppenheimer, Nolan’s last feature, released nearly three years ago, India emerged as its second-largest international market during the opening weekend. The film grossed Rs 157.50 crore (source: sacnilk.com) and became one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India. Re-release of his movies, such as Interstellar, too attracted a large number of movie-goers.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More