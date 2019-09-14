Christopher Nolan arrives in Mumbai for Tenet’s shoot

Christopher Nolan is currently in Mumbai for a 10-day shooting schedule for his upcoming film Tenet, an espionage thriller, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Tenet is being described as an event film which features Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia’s in the cast. The rest of the ensemble has names like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Himesh Patel.

Tenet is Nolan’s first film after 2017’s Dunkirk.

A few photos showing actors Pattinson, Washington and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema have appeared online.

The film is being described as an event film, which can be said for basically every Chris Nolan film in his post-The Dark Knight career. Hoyte van Hoytema, with whom Nolan also worked in Interstellar and Dunkirk, has signed up for Tenet as well. He is shooting the film on IMAX and 70mm, the latter being Nolan’s format of choice.

Hans Zimmer, whose collaborations with Nolan are famous, is not scoring Tenet. This is because he is busy with Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune that is also scheduled for release in 2020. Ludwig Göransson, known for Black Panther, is Nolan’s choice as the composer for the movie.

Tenet is called “an action epic which is about the world of international espionage” and that’s about it for now. The film release on July 17, 2020.