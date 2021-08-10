scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Must Read

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis: ‘It’s been a strange journey’

Dead to Me actor Christina Applegate took to Twitter as she opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
August 10, 2021 7:42:56 pm
christina applegateChristina Applegate currently features in the Netflix series Dead to Me.

Emmy award winner Christina Applegate says she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) a few months ago.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” the 49-year-old actor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Multiple sclerosis is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.

Calling it a “strange journey”, Applegate said she is grateful to the people, who also have this condition, for their support.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it,” she added.

The actor, who stars in Netflix’s dark tragicomedy series Dead to Me, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2008.

Later in the month, it was announced that Applegate was cancer-free after a double mastectomy, though cancer was found in only one breast.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia
Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X