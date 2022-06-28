Christian Bale will return as Batman, only if Christopher Nolan directs: ‘If he wished to tell that story with me…’

Hollywood star Christian Bane is open to reprising his Batman in the franchise’s fourth outing. But there’s a condition. The actor, who’s set to migrate from DC Extended Universe to Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love And Thunder, is open to returning to the former as the Cape Crusader, if Christopher Nolan is at the helm.

Christian Bale‘s portrayal of Batman in The Dark Knight trilogy, which concluded in 2012, redefined the superhero in DCEU. Directed by Nolan, it comprised of Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Touted to be among the most successful Batman series, and a superhero franchise, it earned nearly $2.5 billion at the box office worldwide.

The Academy Award winning actor told ComicBook.com, that the studio has not made any attempt at bringing him or Nolan back to make a fourth movie. He revealed that he had a pact with the filmmaker to stick to each other. “For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I’d only ever make it with Chris.”

Bale reiterated the same point to Screen Rant too. He said he and Nolan didn’t want to linger on to the franchise for too long, and hence decided to “walk away” after three films. “In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in,” Bale added.

Christian Bale is set to turn the main antagonist in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love And Thunder. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Prat and others, Bale has been roped in to play Gorr the God Butcher. The movie will release on July 7.