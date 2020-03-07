Christian Bale to play villain in Thor Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson confirms

Christian Bale will be seen in Thor: Love And Thunder. (Photo: AP) Christian Bale will be seen in Thor: Love And Thunder. (Photo: AP)

Thor Love and Thunder has got its villain in Christian Bale. Actor Tessa Thompson, who will reprise her role as Valkyrie, broke the news at the season 3 premiere of Westworld.

“Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic,” she told ET.

“I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We’re going to have fun. Taika is writing (and) directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix,” she continued.

While the news has got the fans excited, there is no clarity on Bale’s role in the film. The film will see Taika Waititi return as the direct while Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor.

The film will revive Natalie Portman not only as Jane Foster but also a female Thor. As per the reports, the film will also explore Foster’s breast cancer storyline, which was explored by comic book writer Jason Aaron in 2015.

“It’s just very rare that these kind of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues. I really don’t know anything about it. I haven’t seen anything, but I’ve heard the same rumours as you have, and it’s exciting to think about,” Portman told Variety.

Thor Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2021.

