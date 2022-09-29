Christian Bale says David O Russell wrote 14 drafts for Amsterdam

Hollywood star Christian Bale says writer-director David O Russell had penned “at least 14” drafts of scripts for their upcoming period drama Amsterdam.

The film is described as an original crime epic about three close friends, who find themselves at the canter of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington star in the leading roles of a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer, respectively.

Christian Bale, who has previously worked with David O Russell on his Oscar-winning turn The Fighter and American Hustle, said the drafts of Amsterdam kept pouring out of his kitchen cupboard. “I counted at least 14 in my kitchen cupboard, at least. I opened the drawer, which I thought was a sock drawer, the other day and there were another two in there as well,” the Batman star said during a virtual press conference of the movie.

According to Russell, he could develop a novel out of all the material he has written for Amsterdam. “There’s a lot of writing that goes on, then you have to pick and choose. And it would make a cool novel, because there were really dope sequences that I didn’t get to do,” he said.

The filmmaker said the characters in the film are based on some historical figures “who went through tremendous things together”. Whether it is The Fighter, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle or Joy, most of his filmography revolves around “outsiders”, he added.

“They’re about outsiders who find their way, and find reasons to love life in spite of whatever it is they’re facing. And that’s what the notion of Amsterdam is. What do you love about life and each other that you live for?” Russell explained.

John David Washington praised Christian Bale for easing him into the world of David O Russell’s creative genius. “Christian Bale was a great leader in that way. Like the second day on set, he comes into my little quarters and says, ‘Welcome. All right, you made it through your first day. It’s going to get better from here.’ That’s important. That was great,” the Tenet actor said.

Robert De Niro, who has starred in Russell’s films Silver Linings Playbook and Joy, said he had a “terrific” time reuniting with the filmmaker.

“I’ve had a terrific time working with him. We’ll talk about a script or the new thing he’s working on, and he’ll tell me about the character. And in the case of Amsterdam, that’s how we did it,” the Hollywood star, who plays an elite military soldier in the movie, said. For Mike Myers, the experience of working on Amsterdam was akin to being at New York’s illustrious drama school Actors Studio in the 1950s. He plays a British intelligence officer in the movie.

“I’m so proud to be part of it. Just look at this cast… I got to watch all these great acting styles. They’re all just spectacular. I thank David for letting me be part of this dream. It’s just fantastic,” he added.

Echoing Myers’ sentiment, Rami Malek said Amsterdam is a “gorgeous orchestra” where every cast member is playing their own instrument. “It’s one of those places where you’re not running back to your trailer (vanity van) because you want to watch what’s happening.

“And beyond all this, these are people that are at the top of their game. This film is something that will be a sacred thing for me long after it premieres. It’s going to stand the test of time,” he said.

Also starring Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, and Zoe Saldana, Amsterdam will hit theatres on October 7. It will be available for streaming in India on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.