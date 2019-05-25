Christian Bale and Matt Damon partner up in Ford v. Ferrari, see photos

The first look of Ford v. Ferrari is out. The film stars Oscar winning actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon. It is being directed by James Mangold, who directed acclaimed 2017 superhero film Logan. He has also written the script.

The film is about Carroll Shelby (Damon), an automotive designer at Ford who was charged with building an automobile capable of challenging the might of dominant Ferrari at 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and his British driver Ken Miles (Bale).

Your first look at Christian Bale and Matt Damon in @mang0ld and @20thcenturyfox’s Ford v Ferrari, brought to you by @EW. #FordvFerrari hits theaters this November pic.twitter.com/QquNvp1W3C — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) May 24, 2019

Ford v. Ferrari also stars Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) and Jon Bernthal (The Punisher).

Four photos, exclusive to Entertainment Weekly, are out. The first photo shows Shelby and Miles (Christian Bale clearly shed a lot of weight that he gained for Vice) in sunglasses looking out over the automobile tracks.

The second photos show Miles holding aloft a trophy and grinning. Behind him are a few people, probably the crew who made possible the vehicle the higher-ups at Ford wanted.

The third photo has Shelby in top hat, walking before a Ford Cobra. The final photo shows Miles with his name emblazoned on his shirt.

Talking about Ford v. Ferrari, Christian Bale told EW, “It’s these two friends figuring out how do you deal with these a**holes in suits who know nothing about racing. It transcends racing and becomes something that captures the spirit of people who are willing to risk everything for their love.”

Ford v. Ferrari is scheduled for release on November 15.