Vice trailer: Christian Bale is barely recognisable as former US VP Dick Cheney

Vice trailer: Christian Bale plays former US Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice

Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell and Steve Carell starrer Vice’s trailer is out and it looks like a winner. The trailer begins with Sam Rockwell’s character saying, “I want you to be my VP, I want you. You are my Vice.” The camera then shifts to a man who looks like he is in his early 60s – Balding, heavy, and set in his ways.

“I am a CEO of a large company, I have been Secretary of Defense, and I have been White House Chief of Staff. Vice Presidency is a mostly symbolic job,” a barely recognisable Christian Bale informs Rockwell. And we instantly know that he means business; that this man wants power.

Later on, we are also introduced to the character of Amy Adams who is seen campaigning and delivering speeches. The film is a biographical dramedy based on true events. Christian Bale plays former US Vice President Dick Cheney, Sam Rockwell is George W Bush and Amy Adams portrays Dick Cheney’s wife Lynne Cheney.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “VICE explores the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.”

Vice has been written and directed by Adam McKay, who has previously directed successful comedies like the Anchorman series and Step Brothers. The film has been produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Will Ferrell among others. Vice will hit theaters on December 25, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd