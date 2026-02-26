Christian Bale confirms Heat 2, set to star opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Michael Mann sequel

There are few films as seminal and potent as Michael Mann’s Heat. Released in 1995, the film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, and the scenes featuring the two have remained etched in the memories of audiences ever since. Now, nearly three decades later, a sequel, Heat 2, is officially in the works, with Mann actively involved in bringing the project to life. Early reports suggested that Leonardo DiCaprio would headline the film, and fans now have even more reason to celebrate: Christian Bale has joined the cast, marking his first collaboration with DiCaprio.

In a recent interview with Fox News journalist Jake Hamilton, Bale confirmed, “I’ll be back in Chicago soon for Heat 2!” This marks the actor’s first official confirmation after rumors of his involvement began circulating in November of last year. With this announcement, Heat 2 will also reunite Bale with Mann, following their previous collaboration on Public Enemies in 2009.