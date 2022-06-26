Christian Bale on Robert Pattinson’s The Batman: ‘He’s a wonderful actor…’

Hollywood star Christian Bale revealed that he still hasn’t seen Robert Pattinson’s The Batman yet. Bale had portrayed the role of the caped crusader in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. In 2022 Matt Reeves released a reboot, which starred Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell among others.

Bale, who is in the midst of Thor Love And Thunder promotions, told Variety, “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it. Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

In Thor Love And Thunder, Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher. He mentioned that the deciding factor in joining the Marvel film were his two children. “I always just look at who’s directing it, who are the people involved, is it a good story, am I gonna get something out of it,” Bale said. “With this one, it was my kids saying to me, ‘By the way, you’re doing this one,’ and I went, ‘Am I really?’ And they said, ‘Yes you are,’ and I went, ‘OK, yes I am.'” The film, directed by Taika Watiti, stars Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Thor, along with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

Earlier, Bale had told TotalFilm that he didn’t even know what the term MCU was. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!‘ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s**t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7 in India.