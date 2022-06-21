scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Christ Hemsworth’s big war speech bombs in Thor Love and Thunder. Watch new teaser

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to be actor Chris Hemsworth's last Marvel movie as the superhero. His character is speculated to pass on the mantle to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 10:50:36 am
thor chris hemsworth love and thunderThor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8.

Chris Hemsworth will be seen preparing his army of Asgardians with a rousing speech to fight against the enemy, just that nobody will pay attention to him. How will he carry the duties of being a superhero then? That’s what we are awaiting to watch after Marvel on Tuesday released a brand new teaser from its upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder that seems to be a total blast.

The clip shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor trying to enthuse his people ahead of a big fight, a reminder of Captain America’s “Whatever it takes” speech from Avengers: Endgame. But unlike the Cap, Thor fails abysmally as Korg goes to grab some popcorn, Valkyrie thinks they are all going to die and Miek is being a distraction.

Also read |Will Thor Love and Thunder be Chris Hemsworth’s last movie as God of Thunder?: ‘It may be…’

The rest of the video is interspersed with shots of Thor, Valkyrie, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Jane Foster fighting the main antagonist Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Natalie Portman, who makes a comeback as Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor, is expected to take over the mantle of the superhero in the franchise. Director Taika Waititi, who also helmed the previous Thor: Ragnarok, opined that Jane Foster was underwritten in the first two Thor films.

Also read |Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson go gaga over Christian Bale’s ‘scary’ performance

“I think that what we did with Ragnarok was, it made these movies appealing to other actors as well, like Christian [Bale] really he saw that and he was like, ‘I want to do something fun,’ and came here, wanted to be part of this thing. And Natalie too and… I think that she was just wanting to make sure that… I don’t even know how to say this, but… her character in those first few films, it’s probably not the most exciting version of the female character that we want from these films. I had to just talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change that character, just like we’d changed Thor’s character for Ragnarok and to give her a bit more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie’s a really funny person,” the filmmaker told Fandango.

