scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Chris Williams and Netflix developing sequel to The Sea Beast

Chris Williams is working on a sequel to his hit Netflix animated film The Sea Beast.

Chris Williams has started working on a sequel for The Sea Beast.
Listen to this article
Chris Williams and Netflix developing sequel to The Sea Beast
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Filmmaker Chris Williams has started working on a sequel to his hit Netflix animated film The Sea Beast. Williams, who spent over 20 years working for Disney Animation on projects like Bolt, Big Hero 6, and Moana, had made his directorial debut with the fantasy adventure movie, which was released in 2022.

Also read |Prince Harry recalls when he ‘cruelly’ snapped at wife Meghan Markle in a fight: ‘Why is she having a go at me?’

Led by a voice cast of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, the film followed the story of a sea monster hunter and a young orphan girl who joins his group of sea monster hunters on their search for the elusive Red Bluster.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Sea Beast (@theseabeastnetflix)

The sequel to The Sea Beast is one of the two projects that Williams is developing with Netflix as part of his overall content deal with the streamer, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

The other project is an original fantasy where Williams hopes to use his world-building chops to tell a story both big and small, in the tradition of “The Lord of the Rings “but with the attitude of “The Princess Bride”.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 16:20 IST
Next Story

‘If I were bowling to him, I’d be disheartened on seeing his batting’: Hardik Pandya on Suryakumar Yadav

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close