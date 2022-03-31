Chris Rock’s brother Tony doesn’t accept Will Smith’s apology for slapping comedian, claims the row has not ended

Comedian Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock has refused to accept Will Smith’s apology, after the actor slapped Rock on stage during the Oscars 2022 ceremony. Tony Rock addressed several questions from fans on the controversy with monosyllables on Twitter.

One fan asked, “Do you approve of the apology?” Tony responded, “No.”

Asked how his brother is doing, Tony responded, “All of them are fine.”

All of them are fine. https://t.co/yigXld2GwC — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 29, 2022

Tony also told his Twitter followers that he was ‘waiting’ for Will Smith to talk directly to his brother and family, after a fan mentioned Smith’s relationship with the comedian over the years. The fan asked, “@TONYROCK given you worked with the smiths for some years on all of us and will has never done something like this in decades of him being public if he speaks directly to Chris and the rock family are you open?” Tony responded, “Waiting…”



Tony also shut down reports that Will Smith and Chris Rock had put the raging issue to rest, after Diddy said that the two had reconciled after the show. The fan asked, “so Diddy was lying when he said Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?” Tony answered, “Yes.”

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith left the world shocked after he stormed up to the stage and hit Chris Rock for making a tasteless joke about his wife Jada Smith’s alopecia. Later, Will Smith released a statement where he apologised to Chris Rock for his behaviour. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” said Smith in a statement issued by his publicist and posted on Instagram. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”