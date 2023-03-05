Chris Rock slams Will Smith for Oscar slap: ‘But I’m not a victim, baby. You will never see me on Oprah crying…’

A year after actor Will Smith slapped comedian-actor Chris Rock on Oscars night, Rock has finally spoken out about the incident. In a stand-up special at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, Rock took a dig at Smith and added that he is not a victim.

After Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith (her hair in particular; Jada suffers from a hair loss condition called Alopecia), Smith slapped him onstage and on live television. The comedian addressed people asking him about the slap and why he didn’t do anything about it: “’Why didn’t you do anything back?’ Cause I got parents. Cause I was raised. And you know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

“Will Smith practices selective outrage. Outrage because everybody knows what the f**k happened. Everybody that really knows, knows that I have nothing to do with that s**t. I didn’t have any entanglements,” Rock told the audience, referencing Jada’s affair with singer August Alsina. Rock added that he had tried to reach out to Smith after getting to know about Jada and his falling out, but his call was never received by Smith. He alleged that the entire world was bad-mouthing Jada at the time, and even went on to name some celebrities. However, Rock claimed that Smith hit him just because he could.

He continued and said, “You know what people say, they say, ‘words hurt.’ Anybody that say words hurt has never been punched in the face. But I’m not a victim, baby. You’ll never see me on Oprah or Gayle crying,” Rock insisted. He joked that he “took that s**t like [Manny] Pacquaio (former professional boxer).”

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who will be hosting Oscars this time around, also addressed the issue in an interview with People. He said that he was still not over it and added “It’s still shocking that that happened.” Jimmy said, “I mean, to be slapped in the face and to stay that cool is something that Chris should be proud of. Chris’s grandchildren, I hope, will still be proud of that when he’s dead and gone.”

As a result of his misbehaviour, Will Smith was banned from the Academy and attending the show for a decade. Meanwhile, this year’s ceremony will take place on March 13 IST.