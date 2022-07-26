scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Chris Rock on Will Smith’s slap: ‘Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face’

Chris Rock said that he shook it off and went to work the next day after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 8:01:08 pm
chris rock and will smithChris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars.

Stand-up comedian and actor Chris Rock has once again made a reference to the physical assault he faced at the hands of Hollywood star Will Smith at this year’s Oscars ceremony. During one of his stand-up sets in New Jersey recently, the actor said according to US Weekly, “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Rock also said that he is ‘not a victim’ and doesn’t go to hospitals for a ‘papercut.’ “I’m not a victim… I shook that sh**t off and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut,” the comedian was reported as saying.

Also Read |Will Smith punches Chris Rock: The joke’s on all of us

Will Smith and Chris Rock made headlines earlier this year, after Smith walked up to the Oscars stage and slapped Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from a condition called Alopecia. She has been pretty vocal about it over the years. At the ceremony, Rock, who was presenting, lightly compared Pinkett Smith to the bald character GI Jane.

Since the fiasco, Smith has apologised to Rock, his fans, and the millions who viewed the incident from their homes. “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” Smith had written in a statement on Instagram.

For his misconduct, Smith has been banned from attending the Academy Awards ceremony for the next 10 years.

