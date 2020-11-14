Chris Pratt’s Star Lord joins Thor Love and Thunder

Thor Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022. (Photo Marvel Studios)

Chris Pratt will reprise the role of Peter Quill/Star Lord in the upcoming Thor Love and Thunder, Variety reports. It is not clear whether he would have a brief appearance or a substantial role in the Taika Waititi directorial.

Thor was last seen leaving Earth with Peter and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy so this falls in line with how we left them.

The film brings back Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Waititi’s Korg will also return. Natalie Portman also returns in the role of Jane Foster. Additionally, she will don the role of female Thor in the movie and will wield Mjolnir. She earlier confirmed that the film will take inspiration from the Mighty Thor storyline in comics.

She told Yahoo, “I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them there are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

Christian Bale was earlier cast as an unknown villain. Waititi has penned the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd